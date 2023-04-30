Man shot and killed Sunday morning in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police say

A 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting near a shopping plaza in Cockeysville early Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at 4:55 a.m. at the the intersection of Cranbrook and Halesworth roads, near the Yorktowne Plaza shopping center.

There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 28-year-old man, later identified as Earl Bodkin Jr., died at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

County police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and ask those with information to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.