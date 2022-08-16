Two dead in Cockeysville car crash Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police say

A 2006 Ford Mustang drove off Cranbrook Road in Cockeysville early Sunday morning in a crash that killed two people and injured one, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said in a news release Monday night that the car was traveling east near Greenside Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday when it veered off the road, striking a fire hydrant and trees before overturning and ejecting the driver and the rear passenger. A passenger in the front seat remained in the Mustang.

Elvis Espinoza, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Medics brought another passenger, a 22-year-old man, to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the collision.