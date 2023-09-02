Baltimore County drops charges against ex-Gilman teacher accused of sexual abuse as federal case proceeds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Friday that his office has dropped its charges against former Gilman School teacher Christopher Bendann, who was accused of sexually abusing a student.

Bendann still faces federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography. That indictment contributed to the decision to drop the case in Baltimore County Circuit Court, which focused on Bendann’s alleged abuse of a teenage boy, Shellenberger said.

“When we looked at the charges they had filed, we realized they could get a very substantial sentence,” Shellenberger told the Baltimore Sun. “We approached the victim and his family, and explained the options. And they decided it was best if their child didn’t have to testify in court.”

The federal charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years for each charge of producing child pornography and a 10-year minimum sentence for possession.

Reached by phone Friday, Bendann’s attorney Kobie Flowers declined to comment for this article. But Friday night, Flowers filed a petition in Bendann’s federal case asking that he be released from prison and allowed to live at home under electronic monitoring until trial.

According to federal prosecutors, Bendann deleted five sexually explicit videos he had taken of a former student who has accused him of sexual abuse — three additional people have come forward, alleging abuse by Bendann.

“Unlike many federal child pornography cases, the allegations in this case concern a complaining witness very close to the age of majority. In one of the six charges in the indictment, the alleged date is mere weeks prior to his 18th birthday,” Flowers wrote in the petition. “Evidence suggests that the conduct at issue arose from an ongoing sexual relationship between Mr. Bendann and this specific individual. Such allegations do not support the assertion that Mr. Bendann would be an unmitigable risk to children everywhere while on pretrial release.”

Because the charges against Bendann do not carry a statute of limitations, the charges could be brought again if need be, Shellenberger said.

“We have been in constant communication with the US Attorney’s Office and we’re very pleased that they went forward with the case,” Shellenberger said.