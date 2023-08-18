Former Gilman School teacher accused of sexual abuse arrested on federal charges

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The FBI on Friday arrested ex-Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann on charges of producing and possessing child pornography, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Friday.

Prosecutors wrote in the indictment, dated Aug. 16, that investigators uncovered videos linked to Bendann’s personal email account that depict a child’s genitals, and, in at least one video, show Bendann touching the child. A detention hearing for Bendann is scheduled for Monday.

Bendann, 39, has said previously that he has been falsely accused. Outside Baltimore County Circuit Court earlier this month, he said Gilman School and Baltimore County were “doing their best to defame” him and spoke of his terror during a SWAT raid of his home.

“[Police] argued there are hundreds of pictures of students in my house,” Bendann said. He said he was proud of the pictures from his students’ graduations and special moments, as well as photos of him with his adopted family.

Bendann was released on home detention earlier this year while awaiting trial in Baltimore County on state charges of second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, along with other sex offenses related to the alleged abuse of a teenage boy. His trial date in that case is set for December, after originally being scheduled to begin this week.

Baltimore County prosecutors requested the postponement to give the FBI more time to examine electronic devices seized from Bendann’s home by county police. The examination of those computers and cell phones came up at a sealed hearing in U.S. District Court earlier this month, Bendann’s attorney Kobie Flowers said in state court.

Flowers said he plans to argue that the alleged victim in the case, who told investigators he was about 15 when the sexual abuse began, has “several reasons” to lie.

Steve Silverman, an attorney for Bendann’s accuser, said in February that there were “scores of other victims” in the community.

The former teacher worked at the private Roland Park school until he was fired in January after the school heard reports he had taken children to parks and watched them run around naked in 2021. County police arrested him in February.