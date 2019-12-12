A 4-year-old girl was dragged by a Baltimore County school bus Wednesday afternoon after her backpack got caught in the door, police said.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said the girl, a preschool student at Pinegrove Elementary School, was getting off the bus in the area of Manor Road and Old Carriage Road in Glen Arm when the incident occurred.
Officers received the call at 4:12 p.m., Hardgrove said, and found that after the backpack got caught in the door, “the driver proceeded forward a short distance.” The spokeswoman said she could not say exactly how far the girl was dragged.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hardgrove said.
The bus driver remained at the scene and officers are still investigating, she added.