A crash that seriously injured at least one person has closed North Charles Street in Towson and is causing major delays in the area Tuesday morning, Baltimore County police said.
The crash happened at North Charles Street and Bellona Avenue about 7:13 a.m., said Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman.
The driver, whose identity was not released, was seriously injured after getting out of the car following a minor crash with a guardrail, Peach said. She declined to provide more details.
Charles Street was closed in both directions between Kenilworth Drive and Chestnut Avenue throughout the morning rush, police said. The southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m.; the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until about 11 a.m., Peach said.
“Avoid entire area, surrounding roadways have major delays,” the department tweeted.
Drivers should avoid York Road, Charles Street and Kenilworth Avenue, and use Delaney Valley Road and Providence Road as detours, police said.