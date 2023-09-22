Baltimore County residents start ‘long process’ of boundary study for 19 elementary schools

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Educators and volunteers aimed to prioritize continuity and diversity as they started reviewing boundary maps on Thursday for 19 elementary schools in Baltimore County, with the goal of reducing overcrowding in the school system’s central region.

Thursday’s meeting was the beginning of the process for the committee, which consists of principals, teachers and parents from each of the 19 schools as well as administrative staff from Baltimore County Public Schools. The group is slated to make their final recommendation in February to the county’s Board of Education, which is scheduled for a vote on new attendance areas in early March.

“This is the largest boundary study we’ve ever done,” Paul Taylor, the school system’s director of strategic planning, said at the start of the meeting. “We thought it was important that all of the schools that could possibly be affected were sitting at the table, helping make this decision.”

“There are some difficult choices you’ll have to make,” said Jennifer Audlin, the Central Area’s equity specialist. “This process is a long process.”

Four of the schools in the study — Timonium, Hampton, Carroll Manor, and Pine Grove elementary school — are expected to go over 115% of their capacity by 2024. Taking their first looks at the maps, the dozens of committee members considered new residential developments on the way for certain areas in the region, which could bring an influx of students. In an exercise where the nearly 200 participants chose their highest priorities, diversity and continuity of neighborhoods made the top of the list, while less felt the need to focus on the existing feeder systems.

During the nearly 3-hour meeting, participants highlighted the hefty work ahead, considering details such as student transportation logistics and population growth while reviewing the maps. Several took specific interest in Cromwell Valley Elementary School’s boundaries, as the magnet school is underutilized.

“I told my group, I felt like I was playing fantasy football back there,” Tara Bullock, an educator who is an Oakleigh Elementary School parent, said at the meeting. She noted she struggled with the gravity of the boundary changes, thinking as an educator about students moving between schools. “It makes a difference. It’s a big deal changing one school to another.”

The committee will meet again Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Another boundary study is ongoing for elementary schools in the Northwest Area, where an early learning center is being closed. Studies regarding elementary and middle schools in the Northeast Area are in the implementation phase, as well as boundaries for Deer Park Middle Magnet School.