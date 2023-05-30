Man charged with murder and attempted murder in triple shooting at Catonsville hotel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police have arrested an 18-year-old Indiana man and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting at a Catonsville hotel that left one man dead and two injured early Monday morning.

Javier Argueta Hernandez, 30, died in the triple shooting, police said. Officers arrested Jose A. Diaz Contrenas, described in court records as an Indianapolis construction worker, on Monday.

Police responded to the Catonsville Motel 6 on Baltimore National Pike at about 2:45 a.m. Monday and found three victims with gunshot wounds, charging documents said. Argueta Hernandez received medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries and a 25-year-old man was taken to Sinai Hospital. County police did not respond to questions about the two victims’ conditions Tuesday.

Officers found Diaz Contrenas, who matched a description of a suspect, in the Motel 6 parking lot after the shooting. Surveillance footage showed a man firing “several rounds” from a handgun at three victims as they tried to walk up a stairwell away from the shooter, according to court documents.

According to charging papers, Diaz Contrenas admitted to killing a victim in a red shirt and shooting two other people with him after an argument. “The defendant stated that ‘he could not stop’ and kept shooting at the victims,” police wrote in court papers.

Court records did not list an attorney for Diaz Contrenas. Baltimore County District Court Judge Karen A. Pilarski ordered him held without bond on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

In a news release Tuesday, police said Diaz Contrenas is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. “Based on the investigation, this was an isolated incident,” the release said.

The Randallstown NAACP released a statement Monday asking management of the Motel 6 to implement security measures like armed guards and bans on nighttime guests. The branch called on the Motel 6 and other hotels in the county to enter into memorandums of understanding with Baltimore County government to reduce crime and calls for service.

In an interview Tuesday, Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman said the organization emailed the hotel but has yet to receive a response.

An employee of the Motel 6 who answered the phone said the manager was not available for comment Tuesday. G6 Hospitality, which franchises Motel 6 locations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coleman said the branch wants to work with hotels or late-night bars where violence or calls for service occur. “Hopeful they will be amicable to what we’re saying to them. If they’re not, we want to ask the county to look at the new nuisance law, the padlock law,” Coleman said.

Under a new public nuisance law approved last year, the Baltimore County police chief can order the closure of a business that has received two police reports describing criminal activity in two years, after a public hearing is held.

County spokesperson Erica Palmisano said Tuesday the new law has yet to be used.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for the number of calls for service at the hotel in 2023.

Baltimore Sun reporters Dan Belson and Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.