Triple shooting at hotel in Catonsville leaves one dead, two injured, Baltimore County Police say

A person is in custody after three people were shot early Monday at a hotel in Catonsville, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike around 3 a.m. Monday morning. When police arrived they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Monday. Two victims were sent to area hospitals with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating and charges are pending, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-307-2020.