Man killed in single-vehicle crash at Catonsville car wash

A 61-year-old man died Saturday when his vehicle crashed and caught fire in Catonsville, Baltimore County police and fire officials said.

Emergency medical services pronounced Kenneth Coley dead at the scene.

Baltimore County firefighters were called around 9:15 p.m. to a car wash at the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike, where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Baltimore Police said officers determined Coley tried to stop his car, but it unexpectedly accelerated and crashed. Detectives continue to investigate the crash.