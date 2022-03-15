Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins announces she won’t run for reelection

Bevins, a Democrat, found herself in hot water last year after moving to a home outside her district — a violation of the county charter. Bevins said she made a mistake and acted on erroneous advice from the council’s legislative attorney. To rectify the issue, Bevins said she moved into a rented apartment in the 6th District. Bevins’ statement about her resignation did not reference the matter, and she did not immediately return a request Monday for comment.