Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore County Car crashes into Gibby's Seafood in Lutherville-Timonium Nov 23, 2019 | 3:27 PM A car crashed into Gibby's Seafood & Gourmet Market in Lutherville-Timonium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Three people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Next Gallery PHOTOS Musician Mr. Jon and his friend George the Monkey Advertisement Baltimore County Towson Hereford vs New Town in Class 2A North Regional Football Final Hereford vs New Town in Class 2A North Regional Football Final Friday November 15, 2019 at Woodlawn High School. Girls Class 1A Soccer Final - Patterson Mill vs. Loch Raven Broadneck vs Dulaney volleyball semifinal Western Tech vs Smithsburg volleyball semifinal Student Support Network's Annual Fall Donation Campaign Institute for Islamic Christian Studies Marriotts Ridge vs Hereford Field Hockey Dulaney vs Quince Orchard Field Hockey Advertisement