One dead, another taken to hospital in Catonsville car crash, Baltimore County Police say

A 34-year-old man was killed in a car crash Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Police said in a news release.

Police arrived about 10 a.m. to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Route 40 and Nuwood Drive in Catonsville. Bryan Mays was driving a 1995 Honda Civic when he struck a Nissan Rogue, a light pole and a sign, according to the release.

Mays died, and the driver of the Nissan Rogue was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Police didn’t identify the Nissan Rogue driver.

The collision is being investigated by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team.