Patoka reports largest Baltimore County Council fundraising haul; money flows to Democratic candidates in 1st District

Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka of Pikesville significantly outraised his Baltimore County Council colleagues over the past year, according to the latest campaign finance reports, entering an election year with the most cash on hand of any candidate running for council.
Patoka added over $223,600 in individual and business contributions to his coffers, which total a little more than $625,320. Democratic Council Chair Julian Jones, who ranked second among council members in cash on hand, ended the reporting period with more than $353,660, according to campaign filings.
Meanwhile, in the 1st District, where Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk is leaving his post, state Del. Pat Young outraised his Democratic primary opponent. Young added more than $98,400 to his war chest and has $102,500 on hand. However, former Catonsville business owner Paul Dongarra racked up significantly more donors who live in the district, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis.
Young is foregoing a bid for reelection to his District 44B House seat, which includes Catonsville, to run for the open local seat. He lent himself $6,000 in January and still owes $11,000 in funds he lent himself in 2014, according to filings.
The vast majority of Young’s contributions came from individual donors, according to the Sun analysis. His corporate donations include $2,500 each from businesses associated with developers Caves Valley Partners and Fedder Management Corp. He also received $2,050 from Catonsville developer Steve Whalen.
Young picked up more than $17,000 from political action committees and clubs affiliated with labor unions, the Venable law firm, state professional firefighters and several candidates, as well as Democratic County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s Baltimore County Future Slate. It split $12,500 in contributions among Young and 10 other candidates, according to campaign filings.
Young spent nearly $22,600, largely on consulting fees.
Dongarra ended 2021 with more than $45,140 in his coffers. That included more than $28,000 in donations on top of $20,000 he lent himself, campaign reports show. He spent less than $3,050 on campaign materials.
On the other side of the county, Democratic Councilwoman Cathy Bevins raised $57,450 over roughly the last year, but did not receive a single individual donation from anyone who reported living in her Middle River-based 6th District. The vast majority of Bevins’ 31 donations came from developers and construction companies, according to campaign filings.
Bevins said she decided not to hold in-person fundraisers amid the coronavirus pandemic, costing her constituent donations.
Three donors affiliated with the commercial developer Chesapeake Real Estate Group, based in Hanover, gave Bevins a combined $5,825, and Timonium-based construction contractor Gray & Sons Inc. gave her $4,000.
She banked almost $2,430 from Alexander Smith, president of Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns eateries in Baltimore City, Hunt Valley, Timonium and Towson. She received $2,000 from Jonathan Ehrenfeld, the president and chief executive officer of Blue Ocean Realty, which worked for several years to redevelop the Middle River Depot before the building was sold last year.
Bevins, who was first elected almost a dozen years ago, spent less than $7,500 during the last 12 months. More than half went toward paying AT&T charges.
The report filed Jan. 19 was signed by campaign treasurer Chris McCollum. He resigned from his post as director of anchor initiatives in the county’s Office of Community Engagement in 2021 after he was named in a county inspector general report that alleged he had flouted county procurement regulations, according to county officials.
When the IG report came out, Bevins told The Sun that McCollum had removed himself as her treasurer earlier that year. She said Friday that she chose to keep McCollum on her campaign and rejected his resignation letter.
Bevins, who may have violated residency requirements by temporarily moving outside of her district last year, has said she will run for reelection. She has not yet filed with the state to do so; the deadline is Feb. 22.
Patoka received money from other candidates and political action committees for Baltimore County firefighters, the Maryland State Education Association, Baltimore Gas and Electric, and labor unions.
He banked thousands from businesses affiliated with prominent developers. Two executives for the Southern Land Co. — which last year benefited from legislation proposed by Patoka enabling the developer to build 68 apartments near Garrison Forest School — gave Patoka a combined $6,000, for an aggregate of $10,450 this election cycle.
Patoka took $6,000 from Jackson Hayden, co-owner of the Baltimore Recycling Center, and was given $1,000, for total of $6,000, from developer Greenberg Gibbons, which is building out the Foundry Row retail complex along Reisterstown Road. He received $3,000 from Howard Brown, president of David S. Brown Enterprises. A recent county inspector general report found a longtime county official cut costs for that company’s Metro Centre project in Owings Mills.
So far, no one has filed to run against Patoka in the county’s 2nd District, which includes Pikesville, Reisterstown and part of Owings Mills.
In the neighboring 4th District, Jones more than doubled Patoka’s spending, but raised just under $167,760 in individual and business contributions.
In addition, the Woodstock councilman was supported by political action committees for county firefighters and BGE, as well as fellow candidates, including state House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore, whom Jones has endorsed for governor.
Jones, who represents Randallstown and parts of Owings Mills, Reisterstown and Woodlawn, gave $2,100 to nine state and local candidates. He owes more than $29,500 in loans to himself dating back to 2006.
His top donors include Atlas Group founder Smith, who gave $6,000, and Timonium-based Apartment Services Inc., which runs apartment complexes throughout the county and gave $5,000, according to campaign filings. He accepted $5,000 from Justin Rosemore, the founder of JSJ Properties and $4,000 from Robert Ginsberg, founder of Chesapeake Contracting Group.
Republican Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson and Perry Hall in the 5th District, has spent almost $28,000 in the last 12 months. He gave almost $7,900 to other candidates — including $6,000 to a committee for Ellen “EJ” McNulty, a Republican who is running against Democratic Del. Cathi Forbes to represent the 42nd District, which includes part of Baltimore County.
He leads council Republicans with the most cash on hand, totaling $255,000.
The Perry Hall councilman brought in almost $80,300, largely from corporate donors, according to The Sun’s analysis.
His heftiest donations include $6,000 from holding companies affiliated with David Cole of Coon & Cole law firm; $4,000 from Knight Group LLC, a business affiliated with The Keelty Co., which built Honeygo Run Apartments in Perry Hall; and $2,000 — for an aggregate of $6,000 — from a company Marks said was affiliated with Apartment Services Inc.
Marks’ haul was buoyed by thousands in donations from political action committees for the Baltimore County police and fire unions, the Maryland Multi-Housing Housing Association, BGE and the Maryland State Education Association.
Seventh District Councilman Todd Crandell, a Republican who represents Essex and Dundalk, raised no funds over the last 12 months. He spent just under $8,400 on fair booth and meeting expenses and office supplies. He’s ending the reporting period with $1,415 in the bank.
Councilman Wade Kach, who represents the northern 3rd District, added almost $19,650 to his war chest, ending the reporting period with more than $104,420.
The Cockeysville Republican owes $7,500 that he lent himself in 2014, according to campaign filings. He spent less than $600 in credit card processing fees.
Many of Kach’s donors chipped in a few hundred dollars each. He also picked up thousands from Rosemore of JSJ Properties, property management company Hill Management Services and a business affiliated with Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services in Timonium.
Kach is running in what is currently the council’s only other contested primary. His GOP challenger, first-time candidate and sales manager Roberto Zanotta, filed an affidavit stating he received and spent less than $1,000.
In addition to Bevins, Jones, Kach and Patoka have said they will seek reelection, although they also have not yet filed to do so.