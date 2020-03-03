Baltimore County Council approves private security camera registry aimed at giving police more crime footage

Documents show that the County Office of Budget and Finance estimates that the program will cost the county $400,000, including $65,000 in ongoing personnel costs, $235,000 in forgone revenues primarily due to reduced false alarm fees, and $100,000 in one-time technology start-up costs. The office’s estimate assumes revenue from third and successive false alarms last year would no longer be collectible due to the legislation. It assumes revenue collected for the third and fourth false alarms would reduce the forgone revenue estimate by $56,000.