Automaker BMW to relocate Baltimore distribution hub to Tradepoint Atlantic

High-end automaker BMW is relocating its vehicle distribution center from the Port of Baltimore in Dundalk to Tradepoint Atlantic, scaling up its capacity in Baltimore County’s burgeoning distribution hub.
The German carmaker says the move to a 75,000-square foot facility will nearly double the space the company has at its current location on Broening Highway. The current facility will be operational through September as the carrier transitions to Tradepoint.
Tradepoint Atlantic is part of the port and connects to its other terminals.
BMW and MINI vehicles will be imported from Europe and Mexico and distributed to 126 dealers in eastern and midwest regions of the U.S. and workers at the facility will also perform vehicle inspections, accessory installations, repairs and maintenance.
The new distribution center will process about 100,000 vehicles each year, according to BMW. That’s double the number of vehicles of the company’s initial deal with the port in March 2010.
BMW will join fellow German automaker Volkswagen at Tradepoint, which imports about 120,000 VW, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles through the facility each year.
“This massive new facility is the latest step forward in Tradepoint Atlantic’s ongoing transformation into a leading hub for global commerce,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. said in a statement.
BMW officials called the Port of Baltimore “the number one hub for roll-on/roll-off cargo in the U.S.,” in a news release.
Latest Baltimore County
The new processing center will create about 60 additional jobs when it opens in September. BMW is the fourth new company to lease space at Tradepoint Atlantic in the last year amid the pandemic.