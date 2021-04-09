xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after being trapped under bus in Middle River crash

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 09, 2021 5:41 PM

A man is being taken to a hospital in critical condition after his vehicle became pinned under a Baltimore County school bus on U.S. 40 in Middle River, a county fire dispatcher said.

The man drove the vehicle under the bus near Middle River Road around 4:38 p.m. Friday, becoming trapped. Baltimore County firefighters extricated him, and he is being transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 1 to a local hospital.

Advertisement

The bus was unoccupied except for the driver, Fire Officer David Johnston said.

This story may be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement