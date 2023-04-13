‘Record investments’: Baltimore County executive unveils $4.9 billion budget proposal

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. touted his $4.9 billion spending plan Thursday as containing the “single largest increase in history” for the county school system and a “record investment” for government workers.

Olszewski, a Democrat from Dundalk who won reelection in November, proposed cost-of-living increases for educators and county employees and announced that Community College of Baltimore County classes would be free for residents earning less than $150,000 a year during his address to the Baltimore County Council in Towson.

State lawmakers, county agency leaders, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, and Olzewski’s father, former county council member John Olszewski Sr., also attended.

Olszewski Jr. made only a passing reference to COVID-19 in his speech, which he mostly focused on the raises his budget would give county employees, if enacted.

“Baltimore County continues our pandemic recovery while setting bold new standards for our government,” he said. “The growth provided in this year’s budget allows us to balance our multiple obligations ... [while] ensuring that our most valuable resource ― our people ― receive the pay and compensation they deserve.”

The budget, which would go into effect July 1 if the council passes it, would grant county employees a 4% cost-of-living increase, create a $500,000 student loan relief fund for employees with educational debt, set aside $119 million for the county retirement system, and further raise the salaries of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers.

The proposal for fiscal year 2024 is 1.8% larger than the current year’s budget, though Olszewski told reporters its nearly $5 billion price tag was “still a significant amount of money.”

Under his plan, Baltimore County Public Schools would receive $3.3 billion, $71 million above the state-mandated amount the county must pay into the school system, which would fund step increases and guarantee a $59,000 starting salary for teachers.

The county Board of Education approved a $2.6 billion budget proposal last month, following requests from the teachers’ union to bump up educators’ pay to stop younger employees from leaving for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

“We greatly appreciate the county executive’s ongoing commitment to Baltimore County Public Schools,” Superintendent Darryl Williams and board Chair Jane Lichter said in a joint statement. “We urge the County Council to support the county executive’s recommendation and provide the funding we need to ensure that we serve students well, provide enhanced compensation for staff, and improve the educational outcomes for all BCPS students.”

Olszewski, a former teacher at Patapsco High School in Dundalk, said last week he supported the teachers’ requests, but that the decision lay with the district, which would need to use his proposed “historic investments” to raise teachers’ pay.

He told reporters after the budget address he believed his budget plan would give the school system the necessary resources to “make significant progress for all of [its] employee groups.”

The budget would set aside $9 million for building a new Catonsville Fire Station; $9 million for a Sparrows Point Fire Station and training facility; $30 million for renovating Baltimore County Public Library locations in Essex, Lansdowne, Randallstown and Woodlawn; $5 million for redeveloping Security Square Mall, and would match $3 million in state funding to renovate the Pikesville Armory.

The county Department of Corrections, which is investigating conditions for youth inmates housed in the Baltimore County Detention Center, would receive $50.9 million, a $3.7 million increase from last year, according to budget documents. That would include funding to allow officers to serve 12-hour shifts instead of 8 hours with mandated overtime, to cover vacancies, Olszewski said.

Councilman Pat Young, a Catonsville Democrat, said after Olszewski’s address the council would address jail conditions and make public Corrections Director Walt J. Pesterfield’s findings during the agency’s budget hearing, which is expected next month.

Pesterfield previously told the county’s General Assembly delegation that children under 18 were often kept in cells for long periods of time due to staff shortages.

[ Proposed Baltimore City budget includes hike in education spending required by Blueprint ]

Under the proposed budget, the county Office of the Inspector General would receive $835,042, or a $232,000 increase. Some of that money would be spent hiring a new director of ethics under the Office of Law, per a recommendation from a county Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, Olszewski said.

The Baltimore County Council will hold a budget hearing April 25. It’s expected to vote on a final version of the budget May 25.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sabrina LeBoeuf contributed to this article.