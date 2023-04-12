Baltimore County crews fight brush fire in Rosedale during dry weather warning

Baltimore County firefighters have controlled a brush fire that affected 8 to 10 acres of land near Rosedale, stalling trains and shutting down beltway traffic during rush hour.

The brush fire Wednesday afternoon came during a “Red Flag” warning from the National Weather Service, which was issued due to extremely low humidity and gusty winds that can quickly spread flames.

Traffic was still shut down on all lanes of the inner loop of I-695 before 5 p.m. as firefighters continued to knock hot spots near the beltway’s exit to Southeast Boulevard. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been affected, the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighters had contained the fire prior to 5 p.m., but control operations are expected to continue for several hours. Train service is also affected due to the blaze’s proximity to tracks, according to the fire department.

Last week, county firefighters battled a massive brush fire in the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, a struggle that continued throughout the night.