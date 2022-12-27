Baltimore County ethics commission did not violate transparency law while reviewing office of inspector general, state agency says

The commission charged with evaluating the office of Baltimore County’s watchdog did not violate transparency laws when it met behind closed doors, according to the state agency in charge of enforcing open meeting laws.

In a five-page opinion issued Tuesday, the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board said that the county’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability did not violate the Open Meetings Act by using two subcommittees to interview two Baltimore County Council members and county staff in private about their experiences with Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

David Plymyer, a former Anne Arundel County attorney who lives in Catonsville, filed a complaint with the state board on Oct. 27. He argued the commission had violated the meetings act by using closed-door subcommittee meetings as “evasive devices” to circumvent transparency law and draft public policy recommendations for Madigan’s office based on testimony given during those private meetings.

Plymyer cited statements from commission chair William Johnson Jr. during an Oct. 20 meeting that the two subcommittees had been performing the “meat” of the commission’s work as the key point for his complaint that the commission was using the subcommittees to conduct its work away from the public eye.

The state compliance board disagreed, citing case law that subcommittees created by a public body via executive order were exempt from open meetings law. The board also said it couldn’t “conclude that the county commission created the subcommittees and delegated to them its core functions” specifically to sidestep transparency laws.

The state agency said in its decision that it does not have the power to investigate complaints nor is it “in a position to infer that a public body has acted with the intent to evade the [Open Meetings] Act,” which Plymyer pointed to in his response.

“I may disagree with the Board’s conclusion about the intent of the Commission in forming subcommittees, but ascertaining ‘intent’ is not easy when a Board lacks investigatory powers,” Plymyer said via email. “The subcommittee exception is a loophole in the law, and tough to police.”

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. created the Blue Ribbon Commission via executive order in October 2021, after shelving a previous plan to create an oversight board for Madigan’s office that a national Inspectors General industry group said would have “gagged and shackled” her work.

Olszewski drafted the bill after members of the County Council criticized Madigan for her “aggressive” investigative tactics following an investigation into the Baltimore County Agricultural Center, where she found that a former county employee had inappropriately spent some $1 million in county funds.

However, the commission has since begun taking public comment during its meetings and deliberating in public, effectively addressing his grievances, Plymyer said.

“Each commission member should be willing to state in public the positions he or she takes on the [Office of the Inspector General],” Plymyer said. “Some commission members have said some things during the deliberations with which I strongly disagree, but at least their statements are out there in the open and members of the public can respond as they wish.”

The commission is tasked with drafting and offering policy recommendations to Madigan’s office, and is expected to issue an interim report with recommendations on Jan. 17 before issuing a final report on Feb. 16.

“Today’s Open Meeting Compliance Board ruling confirmed our position that the Commission’s subcommittees were created for fact finding purposes,” said Ann Cotten, the director of the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center on Public Policy, which staffs the commission. “We look forward to continuing this important work with all due transparency, while protecting the integrity of the process and the identities of those who may experience undue hardship if they were revealed.”

County Attorney James Benjamin defended the commission last month against Plymyer’s complaint, arguing that the subcommittees were an “informal” invention that did not meet the test of a public body because its members were appointed by Olszewski.