Ethics and accountability commission closer to finalizing recommendations for Baltimore County watchdog

The commission tasked with evaluating the office of Baltimore County’s top watchdog presented preliminary recommendations Tuesday night ahead of a January deadline to produce a report for the County Council about the office’s work examining county ethics laws and practices.

Members of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability floated recommendations about policies that included how interviews are conducted with potential investigative subjects, who should reimburse the legal costs of county employees who retain lawyers when being interviewed, and codifying whistleblower protections as part of its work assisting the office of Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

Advertisement

Commission members repeatedly said they didn’t want to “micromanage” Madigan’s work, nor did they have any intent to act as an oversight board for her office, which County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. proposed last year before shelving that plan after a national industry group said it would have hamstrung Madigan.

Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan is pictured in August. A commission tasked with evaluating her office presented preliminary recommendations Tuesday night. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“I think there’s broad consensus, in fact, no apparent objection, to the idea that the [Inspector General] would have independent legal counsel,” said commission member Thomas Glancy, echoing previous statements made by residents who spoke out at the commission’s November meeting in support of Madigan.

Advertisement

Instead, the eight members suggested ideas to ensure Madigan’s office was following similar practices as other inspector general offices, such as reducing the amount of time she must wait to obtain records after issuing a subpoena from 90 days to 30 and having her undergo a peer review every three years in accordance with standards set by the national Association of Inspectors General.

Moreover, commission members said they would consider enshrining the inspector’s general’s office into the county charter, so it couldn’t easily be eliminated by a council vote or have its budget slashed by the people it was tasked with investigating, which Olszewski’s scrapped bill had proposed to do.

“Best practice is to ... tie the funding of the [Office of the Inspector General] to a fixed percentage of the general operating budget of the agency,” Glancy said.

The commission must produce an interim report with recommendations by Jan. 17 and then issue a final report for the County Council by Feb. 16 after Olszewski granted members an extension last month, according to commission chair William Johnson Jr.