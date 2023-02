A man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car Monday in Pikesville, police said.

The 22-year-old man was struck about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road. He died at the scene.

The man was northbound on Reisterstown Road when he was hit from behind by a 2017 Dodge Charger, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.