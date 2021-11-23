Baltimore County IG: Councilwoman who moved to home outside her district violated county charter

A report issued Tuesday by Baltimore County’s inspector general says that Councilwoman Cathy Bevins violated the county charter when she briefly moved to a home outside her district.
Inspector General Kelly Madigan wrote that the charter does not contain enforcement provisions related to violations of council residency requirements. As a result, she referred the matter of enforcement to the county’s law office to address.
The report comes after Madigan’s office investigated several complaints related to Bevins.
The Democratic councilwoman moved from a Middle River apartment to a Perry Hall home that she and her husband purchased. It is outside the boundaries of her 6th District seat, which encompasses Middle River, Overlea and parts of Rosedale and Parkville.
The charter says council members must live in the district where they seek a seat for two years before an election and during their term.
This article will be updated.