Ex-Gilman School teacher to remain in federal custody ahead of trial

A former Gilman School teacher charged with child exploitation will remain in pretrial federal detention after his father said he was unable to comply with strict conditions for his son’s release.

Christopher Bendann, 39, is charged with five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possession. U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar wrote in an order last week that federal prosecutors had failed to prove there were no conditions under which Bendann could be safely released. Bendann was a teacher at the North Baltimore all-boys school until January.

Instead, Bredar ruled Bendann could be held on 24/7 home detention at his father’s home if internet access to the house was severed and all devices capable of connecting with the internet were removed.

In a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Bendann’s attorney Kobie Flowers asked if Bendann’s father could be allowed to keep his personal computer and phone while Bendann was detained there. The retiree requires the electronic devices to run a fine arts business from his home, Flowers said.

“Your client cannot live in a residence where there is any capacity whatsoever to access the internet,” Bredar said. “The government has persuaded me that the danger is too great.”

Flowers also argued that people detained in the Chesapeake Detention Center, where Bendann is being held, have access to tablets.

“That’s a highly regulated environment,” Bredar responded.

After Flowers consulted with both Bendann and his father, he told Bredar that Bendann’s father would not be able to serve as a third-party custodian for the court. Bredar left the door open to releasing Bendann in the future if his family is later able to comply with the “stringent conditions” described in his order.

Bredar said jury selection for Bendann’s trial will begin on Oct. 23, but the trial date is likely to be postponed. “Should the defendant file pretrial motions, the court will entertain the motion to continue the trial and will likely grant it,” Bredar said.

Defendants in the federal courts must go to trial within 70 days from when they first appear in court with an attorney, but that clock can be stopped while the court considers motions.

A Baltimore County grand jury indicted Bendann earlier this year on charges of sexually abusing a minor and second-degree rape. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped those charges shortly after Bendann was charged in federal court.

Federal prosecutors have said Bendann deleted five videos that investigators pulled from his iCloud account that show the teen, now an adult, who accused Bendann of sex abuse.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen E. McGuinn said investigators’ forensic examination of the 18 electronic devices seized from Bendann’s home is ongoing but they have completed their review of the the five videos from the iCloud account.

Asked by Bredar if prosecutors could say if they planned to file a superseding indictment with additional charges, McGuinn said, “I cannot respond to that at this time.”