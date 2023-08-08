Trial for ex-Gilman School teacher accused of sex abuse set for December

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The case of a former Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenager will go to trial in Baltimore County Circuit Court in December.

Chris Bendann, 39, of Towson faces charges of second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, along with other related sex offense charges, stemming from the alleged abuse of a former Gilman student beginning when the teen was about 15.

Advertisement

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Nancy M. Purpura set a start date of Dec. 14 for the jury trial, which is expected to last five days.

Baltimore County Police arrested Bendann on Feb. 3, weeks after the all-boys school in Roland Park fired him following reports that in 2021 he had given children alcohol, brought them to St. Paul’s School and Meadowood Regional Park and asked them to take their clothes off and run naked in front of him, according to charging documents.

Advertisement

His trial was initially set to begin Aug. 16, but at a postponement hearing last week, Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. found there was good cause to delay the trial.

Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney John Magee had asked for more time because electronic devices that county police seized from Bendann’s home were in the custody of the FBI, which had not completed its examination, according to court papers.

The status of those devices came up at a Tuesday hearing in U.S. District Court, Bendann’s defense attorney, Kobie Flowers, told Purpura.

After court, Flowers declined to answer questions about the federal proceeding, which he said was sealed, but said his client has not been charged federally.

“I know that I’m innocent,” Bendann told reporters outside of the county courthouse after Tuesday’s hearing.

He criticized Gilman and Baltimore County for causing hundreds of his former students to question his positive relationships with them.

“I want to assure those students that I never had any ill intentions towards them,” he said.

Bendann described the SWAT raid on his home as a “terrifying” experience and said detectives mischaracterized the images of students found in his home.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“While I do have some pictures of students in my house, graduations, special moments, celebrations — there were no pictures that I wouldn’t be proud for any of my family members I would see,” he said. “As a transracially adopted person, most of the pictures in there of children are actually me and my family members.”

Flowers said he had planned to call at least nine witnesses when the trial was set for next week.

“It’s a ‘he said, he said’ case and it’s the complaining witness that has made up these allegations,” he said.

On Tuesday, Purpura also set dates for two motions hearings, the first on Sept. 6. Flowers has filed a motion to dismiss the case and a motion to suppress material from the electronic devices.

Flowers previously attempted to subpoena records from Gilman School and the Calvert School, another Baltimore City school. Cahill denied that motion, but allowed the defense to subpoena government agents’ files.

Bendann remains on home detention after a judge ordered him released in February, a status Flowers referred to as “24/7 lockdown.”

Advertisement

The ex-teacher graduated from Gilman in 2003 and has held multiple teaching positions at the Baltimore City school, which commissioned a report in 2021 that revealed decades of alleged sexual abuse of students from the 1950s to 2008.