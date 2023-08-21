Judge orders ex-Gilman School teacher detained before trial on federal charges

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Gilman School teacher Christopher Bendann deleted five sexually explicit videos he had taken of a former student who has accused Bendann of sexual abuse, according to federal prosecutors, who also wrote in court papers that three other people have come forward alleging abuse by Bendann.

FBI agents arrested Bendann, 39, on Friday on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography. Bendann already faced charges in Baltimore County of sex abuse of a minor and second-degree rape along with other sex offenses related to the alleged abuse of a young man while he was a teenager.

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson ordered Bendann detained ahead of his federal trial in a hearing Monday in federal court in Baltimore. Bendann, wearing maroon scrubs, pleaded not guilty to all six federal counts.

Prosecutors say Bendann filmed videos of the teenager beginning when he was 16 in Bendann’s car and in the showers of homes of Gilman School families where Bendann was housesitting. The five videos are among dozens and potentially hundreds of images left to be investigated on Bendann’s devices, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen E. McGuinn in court on Monday.

McGuinn said the five videos were “quite frankly, striking,” in how they mirrored the allegations of the teen accusing Bendann of rape and abuse.

The five videos were found in a folder where videos that a user deletes from an iPhone are temporarily stored within an iCloud account, she said. The company told prosecutors the videos were deleted sometime within the 30 days prior to Jan. 23, when an order to freeze the account as it existed at the time went into effect.

In a memo in support of detention filed Sunday, prosecutors wrote that three additional alleged victims had come forward with claims Bendann sexually abused them while they were minors. Those allegations are still under investigation at the state level.

A Baltimore County judge in February released Bendann on home detention ahead of his state trial, now set for December.

Bedann’s attorney, Kobie Flowers, argued on Monday that his client has attended each court hearing for six months and should be released pretrial. “Nothing has changed,” he said. “Mr. Bendann has always known about the seriousness and the gravity of this case.”

Coulson disagreed, saying that the case now has stronger evidence and long mandatory minimum sentences are now possible. Bendann faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for each charge of producing child pornography and a 10-year minimum sentence for possession if convicted. “I do think the case is quite differently postured,” Coulson said.

Flowers said the new accusers had “ginned up” allegations that swirled in a school rumor mill, and that deleting videos was not a crime. He also said state and federal investigators overreached by conducting two SWAT team raids to arrest Bendann, including early Friday morning when FBI agents arrested him at his father’s home.

The Roland Park school placed Bendann on administrative leave on Jan. 16, after parents reported that Bendann had taken children to Meadowood Park and St. Paul’s School in 2021 and had them run “naked laps” in front of him. He was fired on Jan. 20 and Baltimore County Police arrested him in early February.

FBI agents took custody of 18 digital devices seized in February, but the review of the devices and Bedann’s iCloud account was delayed until Aug. 10 during litigation, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

While Flowers said he had not yet seen the five videos described in the indictment, he said other forensic and witness evidence suggested the alleged victim was at one point in a consensual relationship with Bendann after turning 18.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers that Bendann should be detained despite his lack of a criminal history, in part because he has a “troubling history of grooming behaviors with students, furnishing them with alcohol, watching them run or swim while naked, and requesting photos of them over Snapchat.”

The court documents include a screenshot of a conversation on Snapchat that prosecutors wrote shows Bendann asking one student to take a picture of himself naked, covering his genitals with his own hand, in exchange for the purchase of vape pods. Prosecutors also included a text exchange from December in which Bendann calls his accuser, now an adult, by the name “puppy” and appears to demand images of him sent via Snapchat.

Prosecutors also wrote that Gilman School administrators had previously counseled Bendann to establish “clearer boundaries with students,” not to socialize with them outside of school and “to remain free from physical contact.”

The former teacher has maintained his innocence in statements made online and to reporters after a state court hearing earlier this month.

“Gilman and Baltimore [County] have both done their best to defame my character, to make my former students question my relationships with them. And that’s what hurts the most, that there are now hundreds of children questioning the positive experience they’ve had with me and wondering about my intentions,” he said outside Baltimore County Circuit Court earlier this month.

Steve Silverman, an attorney representing the young man who said Bendann abused him, said outside U.S. District Court on Monday that the new digital evidence “vindicated” his client.

“A picture speaks a thousand words and for all intents and purposes, this case is over, because of those videos,” Silverman said outside the courthouse.