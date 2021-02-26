Baltimore County police: Inner loop of Beltway closed after carjacking suspect collides with trash truck

The inner loop of Interstate-695 remains closed after a carjacking suspect collides with a trash truck, Baltimore County Police reported late Thursday night.
Two suspects and the driver of the trash truck have been transported to area hospitals for injuries after the vehicle the suspects were driving struck the trash truck on I-695 near Pulaski Highway, the department said in a news release.
The vehicle was taken during a carjacking in the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road in the 21237 ZIP code around 6:42 p.m. The conditions of the injured are unknown at this time, the news release said.
All inner loop traffic is being diverted off I-695 onto Pulaski Highway while all lanes remain closed. The road closure is expected to last for few more hours.