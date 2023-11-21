Beltway crash report: Labor department recommends ‘comprehensive’ reviews of Maryland safety inspections

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Traffic passes the debris-filled construction area in the center median of I-695 near Woodlawn where a day earlier six construction workers were killed when an out of control car went in between the jersey walls. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Two laborers on a Baltimore Beltway project’s construction crew made a call March 22 to let their foreman know they were about 10 minutes out from the job site.

Mahlon Simmons III, the foreman, didn’t pick up. The workers, two brothers who had been out getting construction materials and lunch, quickly learned Simmons had been killed, along with his father, the site’s superintendent, and four other colleagues, in the deadliest crash for Maryland highway workers in recent history.

The laborers, who narrowly dodged being present at the work zone during the crash, had known Simmons and his father, Mahlon “Stick” Simmons II, for about a decade, according to a report released last week by Maryland occupational safety investigators.

The redacted Maryland Occupational Safety and Health report does not identify any safety issues directly connected to the deadly crash at the Baltimore Beltway work zone in Woodlawn but offers a clearer view of what was happening at the 5.2-mile-long job site in the hours before a 12:40 p.m. crash that killed five Concrete General employees and one construction inspector earlier this year.

The impact from the errant Acura TLX, operated by Randallstown resident Lisa Lea, immediately killed both Simmonses. Two carpenter brothers, Jose Armando Escobar, 52, and Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, died on the scene, as well as fellow laborer Rolando E. Ruiz, a 46-year-old Laurel resident, and KCI Technologies inspector Sybil DiMaggio, whose job was to “observe and report” on construction progress, according to the report.

[ VIDEO | Footage from I-695 crash that killed six workers ]

The 62-page report completed Sept. 21 says workers were “preparing and planning to install trench drains” on the day of the crash in the median of Interstate 695 to support an expansion project that will eventually open the highway’s shoulders as temporary lanes.

An overturned Acura TLX is seen in between construction barriers on Interstate 695 near Woodlawn after the March 22 crash that killed six workers. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

That morning, the younger Simmons had parked a truck equipped with a mounted attenuator, intended to protect work zones against crashes, a few feet away from an opening in concrete barriers. That morning, the foreman and his colleagues had unloaded the truck, which was not intended to be used for protection that day. Two vehicles, which police say were traveling at over 120 mph, crashed hours later, causing one to pass through the gap and strike all six victims.

The Acura did not strike a fixed crash cushion, and the protective truck was not in a place to obstruct the sedan, according to the report, which says the vehicle did strike a concrete barrier before entering the work zone.

A State Highway Administration spokesperson said in an email that truck-mounted attenuators being placed “within an opening of a concrete barrier is not required or standard.” The highway administration has been participating in a safety work group which recommended the agency add buffer lanes next to work zones and conduct maintenance of traffic reviews, he said.

The report advised the highway administration to “conduct comprehensive internal reviews” of its safety inspections, finding that the agency’s own specialists failed to report on deficiencies such as a lack of traffic control signs and a lack of protection from cave-ins for workers digging trenches.

Much of the report, released in a redacted form last week in response to a records request from The Baltimore Sun, is blacked out, with interviews and details on safety equipment withheld amid an ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and criminal proceedings against Lea and the other driver involved, 20-year-old Melachi Brown. Prosecutors say both motorists, who face manslaughter charges, were driving at over 120 mph before the crash.

Maryland Department of Labor investigators’ conclusions regarding the position of the truck-mounted attenuator, for example, are redacted. The report says that investigators reviewed footage of the job site from days before the crash and saw that workers were routinely protected by pickup trucks and other heavy equipment, though the redacted version does not explain why no such barrier was in use March 22.

A truck or other barrier “would reduce the likelihood that an errant vehicle could continue into the activity area of the construction zone” by blocking the 11-foot-5 gap that Lea’s sedan ultimately passed through, the report says, also noting that the workers’ deaths prevented investigators from determining if there was any “intent to provide further protection against crashes.”

The report says that workers interviewed by investigators “expressed being concerned with the possibility of a vehicle collision while exiting the construction zone and getting back into the flow of traffic.” Labor investigators recommended citations to the state’s transportation department and its contractor for not posting signs warning motorists of construction crews entering and exiting the work zone — but noted they were “unable to determine” if those signs could have prevented the March 22 crash.

A State Highway Administration spokesperson said Monday that the signs were “unrelated to the crash.” Concrete General’s safety director told investigators that the signs were not posted because they could obstruct trucks from traveling in and out of the work zone, according to the report.

The report’s public release comes days after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore committed to several safety recommendations from the Work Zone Safety Work Group, a board headed by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller that was organized after the crash. Among the board’s suggestions were increased fines for speeding drivers and more investment in driver education.

The Simmonses’ surviving family members stood tearfully behind the state officials during that news conference Friday.