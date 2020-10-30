Becton, Dickinson and Co. to pay $100,000 in pay discrimination settlement

Becton, Dickinson and Co., a New Jersey-based biotechnology firm, has agreed to a $100,000 settlement to resolve allegations of pay discrimination at the company’s facilities in Sparks and Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday.
An investigation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance found that as of Jan. 1, 2018, the company paid Black women employees in hourly manufacturing and operations jobs less than male and non-Black women employees, the labor department said in a news release.
The actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits pay discrimination based on race or gender by federal contractors, the department said.
The company, which recently received federal contracts to support the scale-up of coronavirus diagnostic testing, denies the allegations but agreed to give back pay and interest to 104 Black women employees, the labor department said.
Spokespeople for Becton, Dickinson and Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Federal contractors and subcontractors are prohibited from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran. Firms with federal contracts are required by law to provide equal opportunity employment through affirmative action.