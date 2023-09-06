Baltimore County, in a deal with DOJ, will pay $275K to 11 victims of sexual harassment in fire department

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Baltimore County announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement stemming from a March 2018 complaint filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and would enter into a consent decree requiring the Baltimore County Fire Department to overhaul its sexual harassment investigation procedures and submit new policies for approval to the DOJ.

As part of that deal, which is not yet finalized, the county will pay out $275,000 to 11 female employees to settle a case alleging they were sexually harassed by a fellow employee and subjected to a hostile work environment.

According to the 12-page complaint filed Tuesday in federal court, beginning in June 2017, Baltimore County Fire Specialist Steven Lee created a fake Facebook profile and asked male fire department employees for nude photographs of female fire department employees.

Using a pseudonym, Lee sent two male fire department employees messages on Facebook asking for photos of their female coworkers, and then sent one of them two photos of two female fire department employees as a “show of good faith.”

“Baltimore County Fire Department subjected female employees to a hostile work environment on the basis of their sex related to the solicitation and distribution of nude and other inappropriate photographs of female employees and failed to take immediate and appropriate action to correct the ongoing hostile work environment that those employees faced,” a federal complaint filed in Maryland District Court states. “Despite its knowledge, Baltimore County Fire Department failed to take appropriate action reasonably calculated to end the harassment that created the hostile work environment.”

The EEOC accused the county of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which protects workers against sex-based discrimination, by failing to promptly investigate a fire department employee who had solicited “nude and inappropriate photographs” of other female fire department workers and posted them online.

The first recipient reported Lee’s message on June 26, 2017, to Division Chief Ken Hughes, who notified Assistant Fire Chief Jennifer Aubert-Utz and the Baltimore County Police Department’s cyber crimes unit that day. The second recipient, who received a similar message from Lee the following day, reported Lee’s messages to the county police department on June 27, 2017. The police assured Hughes they would “monitor” the situation, and informed five victims on June 30, 2017, about the messages and that someone was sending and/or soliciting nude photos of them.

Almost 91% of members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1311, which represents current and retired Baltimore County firefighters and paramedics, voted in June that they had “no confidence” in Aubert-Utz. Union members failed to pass a vote of no confidence in current Fire Chief Joanne Rund, who joined the department in May 2019 and took over from then-Acting Chief Aubert-Utz.

“Every employee deserves to feel safe in the workplace and I am proud of the progress we have started under my tenure to diversify our department and strengthen our culture,” Rund said in a statement. “Through this agreement, the department is sending a clear message that Baltimore County will not tolerate harassment in the workplace and I fully support the steps required to ensure we are doing all we can to be supportive of all of our people.”

A consent decree is an agreement that allows the U.S. government to enforce changes within a local government agency.

“All employees have a fundamental right to be free from harassment of any kind in the workplace,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said. “While this incident occurred prior to our administration, we are entering into this agreement with our federal partners to ensure Baltimore County continues working to promote a safe, supportive workplace free from discrimination in all its forms.”

Baltimore County police told then-Fire Chief Kyrle Preis III on August 21, 2017, that they suspected Lee was the person behind the Facebook profile. The same month, one victim sent the police department a link to a post on a “revenge porn” message board where photos of herself and three other fire department workers in bikinis were posted without their consent or knowledge.

Under Maryland law, sharing someone’s sexually explicit photos without their consent or knowledge is a misdemeanor that carries a $5,000 fine or up to two years of jail time.

Preis III, who retired in 2018, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the complaint, the fire department did not internally investigate, assess if there was any ongoing sexual harassment in its department, keep the victims apprised of the police investigation or reach out to the first firefighter who received Lee’s messages for an interview until December 2017.

The fire department left the victims “to speculate and piece together information related to the status of the investigation from their work colleagues or through the work rumor mill,” the complaint read. “This lack of updates on the status of the Police Department’s investigation into Lee’s actions was particularly concerning given that Lee’s victims typically shared sleeping quarters, and sometimes even locker rooms, with their male coworkers.”

Lee was suspended pending the results of an internal investigation on Oct. 2, 2017, shortly after the department was informed on Sept. 30 that police determined Lee was the person behind the Facebook profile, which Lee confirmed in an interview with investigators.

Lee could not be reached for comment.

The fire department told seven victims on Oct. 3 that Lee was the person behind the photos, that he had been suspended, and that the agency would conduct its own investigation. The department did not contact the four other victims, or take action when it learned that Lee had sent a fire lieutenant on Oct. 6, 2017, an anonymous text message with photos of a female fire department employee.

The fire department did not interview that lieutenant, even after learning that Lee was continuing to send photographs after being identified, and began its investigation on Nov. 6, “more than four months after it became aware of [Lee’s] actions,” the complaint said.

Lee resigned on Nov. 8, 2017, from the fire department, which accepted his resignation “without considering whether to reject it and instead terminate his employment,” according to the complaint. The agency also did not interview him about his actions or determine how he had obtained the photos, which female fire department employees were depicted in the photos, or if he still had any such nude photos in his possession.

The fire department finished its investigation in March 2018, after which it sent the victims a letter informing them that its investigation had concluded, Lee had resigned, that no evidence indicated anyone else had assisted him, and that no other laws, “fair practices” policies or internal fire department rules, standard operating procedures and regulations had been violated.

Instead, the fire department held a 15-minute online sexual harassment training in August 2018, according to the complaint.

The consent decree agreement, which is pending approval by a federal judge, would require the Baltimore County Fire Department to “develop and implement appropriate and effective policies, procedures, and practices designed to prevent and correct sexual harassment of female employees,” and ensure sexual harassment investigations were not “excessively controlled by command officials who complainants and victims may be reticent to speak freely with.”

The fire department will be required to submit to the Department of Justice an overhauled process for investigating sexual harassment complaints, provide periodic mandatory sexual harassment training to its employees, and conduct a workplace climate survey to gauge how best to keep the workplace free of harassment.