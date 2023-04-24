Baltimore County Council member wants to amend planning process after opposition to Middle River quarry project

Proposed legislation to retroactively revoke approval for Baltimore County planning projects sparked by fierce community opposition to developers’ plans to turn the former LaFarge quarry in Middle River into an industrial park will be discussed Tuesday by the County Council.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, introduced the bill earlier this month to amend the county planning process by allowing council members to vote to revoke a project’s permission after the council already has approved it.

The legislation stems from plans by Chesapeake Real Estate Group and Holcim-MAR to build a 3-million-square-foot industrial park with warehouses, retail space and offices on a sprawling property off Earls Road where there’s a decommissioned sand-and-gravel mine. The project would donate 200 acres to the county for public use, including 25 acres to build a vocational school.

Residents and lawmakers have pushed back against those plans on environmental and infrastructure grounds. The county Board of Education passed on the property after a study said it was too small to host a school.

Marks’ bill, which will be discussed during Tuesday’s work session and voted on at the May 1 legislative session, is co-sponsored by Izzy Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat who opposed the quarry project; Wade Kach, a Timonium Republican who supported it; and Democrat Mike Ertel of Towson.

Under current rules, council members can only amend or modify a project after the County Council has approved it and within 90 days after the developers hold a community input meeting.

Marks inherited the LaFarge quarry project in January, when new redistricting maps took effect.

“This process has been too rushed and there are too many questions,” said Marks, noting the lack of strong community support.

Heavy equipment is seen March 9, 2023, at the 400-acre LaFarge sand quarry in Middle River. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

He asked the developers to withdraw their application, which James “Whit” MacCuaig, Chesapeake Real Estate’s senior vice president of development and finance, confirmed.

MacCuaig said his firm and Holcim-MAR declined, “because we feel that the [project] offers the community and the county a fantastic opportunity for a desperately needed public high school,” he said via email.

A recent Baltimore County Public Schools report found the site is too small to accommodate a high school but could handle an elementary school.

The County Council approved the proposal 4-3 last fall, after then-Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat, introduced a supporting resolution. She, Kach, former Councilman Tom Quirk and Council Chair Julian Jones supported it, while Patoka, Marks and Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, dissented.

Kach cited “overwhelming opposition” to the LaFarge project for supporting Marks’ new legislation.

“I didn’t realize the depth of the opposition when I voted for it,” he said. “I believe [Bevins] had thought everything was lined up and that people were supportive of it. Lo and behold, that was not the case.”

Opponents say Bevins’ resolution was an about-face from 2020, when she supported the Essex-Middle River Civic Council’s successful push to relabel the area an “environmental enhancement zone,” which protects forests, reservoir watersheds and other natural areas.

They argue the project threatens one of the county’s last rural areas and could overwhelm the two-lane roads serving it.

They also protested the planning process, since Bevins left office shortly after its passage and took donations from the developers before announcing she wouldn’t seek reelection.

“It doesn’t seem like a warehouse fits the bill for [an environmental enhancement zone],” said Heather Patti, president of the nearby White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association. “So what’s the point of rural conservation zoning if someone can just come along and change it to really high density?”

Patti also objected to the project’s passage so close to the 2024 Comprehensive Zoning Map process and the 2030 Master Plan process, which give residents a chance to weigh in on county development plans.

Marks said the project lies in one of the “largest privately owned areas in the urbanized part of the county” and should reflect the Master Plan’s priorities.

Heavy equipment is seen on the 400-acre LaFarge sand quarry in Middle River. Area residents and environmental advocates are pushing back against developers’ plans to turn the quarry into an industrial office park. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Linda Phelps, the head of the nearby Bird River Neighborhood Association, also objected to the project’s timing, since Bevins introduced the resolution two months before stepping down from office.

“We were all under the impression [Bevins] agreed to down-zone that property,” Phelps said.

Bevins said she never intended to allow the environmental enhancement zoning to be permanent and always anticipated supporting the site’s redevelopment.

Allowing its “temporary” rezoning bought time “to calm the community and to put a stakeholders group together” while the owners decided what to do next, Bevins said.

MacCuaig and his partners, Matthew Laraway and Christopher Murray, each gave $1,941.72 to Bevins’ political campaign committee Jan. 11, 2022. Two months later, in March, Bevins announced that she would not seek reelection after serving since 2010.

In a statement, MacCuaig said his group would continue to support “elected officials in various jurisdictions that prioritize sensible economic growth.”

Bevins defended the donations and said she followed campaign finance guidelines.

“I’ve been working on this for three years with that community,” she said of the LaFarge proposal. “This wasn’t anything that was done quickly. [It] was well thought out.”

The developers held a community input meeting in February at the Middle River Gunpowder VFW Post, which drew hundreds of participants. There will be another meeting June 23 because of the overwhelming interest, MacCuaig said.

Some residents said the industrial park would burden the area with increased truck traffic, wear-and-tear on nearby Ebenezer Road and Bengies Road, and continue a pattern of sprawl that could change what’s left of its rural character.

“I think the debate over this site is related to a larger discussion on development in Middle River,” Marks said. “This is a region that’s been transformed from rural countryside into a growth area within 15 years.”

MacCuaig said his firm anticipated fewer than 4,000 car trips a day on those roads, and that neither development group would widen any roads.

The industrial vacancy rate in eastern Baltimore County is less than 2%, prompting the developers to target that area for e-commerce warehouse space, he said.

The area is also in one of the county’s three state-designated enterprise zones, which exempts developers from paying impact fees.

“If there was ever a place where you should have those [fees] paid, it’s here,” Marks said at the October vote.

Others want the site preserved.

Klaus Philipsen, an architect and urban planner from Baltimore, said he hoped the quarry area would be allowed to revert to nature and be used as a park to offset the effects of climate change.

“Instead of parsing everything out where you have development everywhere and tiny green spaces everywhere and just spread all over the place, you [would] have a consolidated large green area,” he said.

Del. Kathy Szeliga and Del. Ryan Nawrocki, Republicans who represent the area in the General Assembly, sent a letter to the Maryland Department of the Environment in January asking the agency to study the property before allowing development.

They also plan to involve the Environmental Protection Agency because of the area’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, Szeliga told The Baltimore Sun.

“We know that 75 years ago, there were chemicals used in mining” like carcinogens and “other [now] banned products,” she said. “This is an environmentally sensitive area.”

The developers submitted a soil study in December to show the land’s suitability for development.

The property is undergoing remediation, according to Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the state Department of the Environment.

Patti, a retired nurse who grew up in the area and remembered when it was mostly farmland and woods, said few of the surrounding retail and industrial developments on Route 43, Crossroads Circle and Greenleigh Avenue are fully leased.

If the quarry project goes through, Patti fears, Baltimore County would lose one of its last rural areas for good.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said.