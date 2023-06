Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two Baltimore County public schools are on lockdown as a precaution while police negotiate with a man barricaded inside a house in Essex, Baltimore County Police said Monday. All students are safe.

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School went into lockdown around 12 p.m. “strictly as a precaution” of the large police presence on Thompson Boulevard, police said.

All students are safe. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 5, 2023

This story will be updated.