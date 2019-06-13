Baltimore County to host free July concert featuring BSO musicians

Baltimore County will host a free concert July 3 at Oregon Ridge Park featuring the musicians of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Thursday.

The symphony’s traditional Star-Spangled Spectacular at the Cockeysville park was among the summer concerts the BSO abruptly canceled last month, citing deep financial problems.

Olszewski said the new event, dubbed the Independence Day Extravaganza, will feature fireworks and food trucks. Student performers from the Lutherville Music School will kick off the event at 6 p.m.

The musicians received a grant from the Music Performance Trust Fund to cover their costs. The mission of the New York-based organization is to provide free, high-quality live music.

Jacomo Bairos, music director and conductor of the Amarillo Symphony, will lead the program.

The event will require free tickets, which officials said will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The popular BSO holiday concert is not usually free. Last year, adult tickets cost $25 at the gate.

