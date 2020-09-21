Baltimore County to join other Maryland counties suing e-cigarette maker over advertising practices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September released findings from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey showing that 1.8 million fewer young Americans are currently using e-cigarettes compared to last year. However, the survey showed 3.6 million young people are still using e-cigarettes, and more than 8 out of 10 young e-cigarette users reported use of flavored products.