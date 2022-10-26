‘Shouldn’t have happened’: State board OKs Baltimore County prosecutor settlement, but airs concern about allegation

The state Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve a $50,000 settlement, to be matched with Baltimore County funds and total $100,000, for a federal lawsuit alleging First Amendment violations by county prosecutors and police — which one member said “shouldn’t have occurred.”

The settlement approval brings to a close the yearslong court battle over how county officials responded to a woman’s alleged 2017 sexual assault. The remaining allegation of violated constitutional rights centered around when prosecutors sent police to her home to stop her from or warn her against filing her own rape charges against men she said assaulted her.

State treasurer Dereck Davis, a voting member of the board, said after the vote to approve the expenditure that the result of officials’ actions is that “the people of Maryland are paying for something that shouldn’t have happened.”

“This is simply a matter of if we just do our jobs, stay in our lane, we would not need to be giving away $50,000 of the people’s money,” Davis said. “When you read the details of this settlement, this should not have occurred.”

Boyd Rutherford, the lieutenant governor, added after Davis’ remarks that the “slight silver lining” is that Baltimore County will pay part of the settlement.

The $100,000 figure is to be split between the state and county coffers, with the state covering allegations against members of the state’s attorney’s office and the county covering Baltimore County detectives named in the lawsuit.

Officials initially declined to provide the terms or amount of the settlement proposal, which was reached days before the case was scheduled for trial in U.S. District Court in September, pending approval by the Board of Public Works. The state’s amount was later made public on a meeting agenda.

The settlement “is a reflection of nearly five years of hard work by my client,” Rignal Baldwin V, the woman’s attorney, said Wednesday. He added he was “very proud of what she was able to accomplish.” The Baltimore Sun typically does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted.

“Her goal has always been to hold the public officials who wronged her accountable,” said Baldwin, of law firm Baldwin | Seraina. “She’s achieved that goal.”

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who was sued by the woman alongside police, told The Baltimore Sun after the vote Wednesday that his “intent from the beginning was to help the plaintiff, to make sure the men wouldn’t sue her or charge her with a crime.”

“But you never know what a jury’s going to do,” Shellenberger added, referring to the First Amendment lawsuit against his office and the police, “and, therefore, a settlement was reasonable.”

Shellenberger and his legal counsel from the state Attorney General’s Office did not respond to Davis’ comments during the board meeting. Shellenberger declined comment on Davis’ remarks afterward.

The plaintiff alleging constitutional violations against prosecutors and police tried twice to file her own statement of charges with a court commissioner after Shellenberger’s office declined to bring criminal charges against the men. She was unsuccessful on the first try but a second court commissioner charged the men with rape and sex offenses in 2018.

But before the criminal summonses were delivered, police and prosecutors intervened, according to court filings.

Shellenberger ordered police to tell the woman to stop applying for charges, her legal filings said. Police then showed up at her home and spoke with her grandmother.

Prosecutors said in court records the detectives were sent to tell her she risked a civil lawsuit or “criminal charges.” A 2020 court filing from the defendants said the woman needed to be advised to stop in order to fulfill the requirements of a criminal harassment charge against her.

A federal judge, who last year denied immunity for Shellenberger, wrote in court documents that a reasonable jury could find the actions “conveyed a message to stop or face consequences” and that officials should’ve known they couldn’t “retaliate” against her for filing the application for charges through “threats and intimidation.”

“Having police show up at one’s house and pose demanding questions to one’s grandmother as to one’s whereabouts, receiving repeated calls as to the same, and attempting to track one down while in class would collectively chill a person of ordinary firmness from attempting to refile a criminal complaint,” Chasanow wrote when she allowed the case to continue in 2020.

The criminal charges against the men were later dropped.

Shellenberger’s Republican challenger, 72-year-old Jim Haynes, a former administrative judge at the U.S. Department of Labor, has criticized the actions of the longtime prosecutor.

In an October candidate forum, Haynes pledged if he were to run the office, it would “respect the constitutional rights of crime victims [and] will not have the taxpayers of Maryland paying for settlements out of civil suits because of mistake or misconduct on the part of the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

“That won’t happen,” Haynes said.

Baltimore County Police’s director of public affairs said in an emailed statement that the department has in recent years “focused on successfully implementing changes that address concerns about sexual assault investigations.”

“The Baltimore County Police Department investigates all sexual assaults in a victim-centered, trauma-informed and offender-focused manner, consistent with national best practices,” said Joy Stewart.