Several Baltimore County schools to close Thursday because of excessive heat

Eight Baltimore County schools without air conditioning will be closed Thursday because of excessive heat in the forecast.
Baltimore County Public Schools wrote on social media that the seven schools — Bedford Elementary, Berkshire Elementary, Campfield Early Learning Center, Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies, Colgate Elementary, Dulaney High, Lansdowne High and Watershed Public Charter School — will be closed tomorrow.
The school system wrote this is an effort to close all facilities without air conditioning Thursday, as the National Weather Service forecasts much of the Baltimore region will see high temperatures in the low 90s.
And while Friday might see some relief from a cold front, as NWS forecasts highs in the mid- to upper 70s with a slight chance of rain for the Baltimore region, the weather will again resemble August’s throughout next week, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
Autumn starts Sept. 23.