A Baltimore County state senator is drafting a proposal to prohibit student sex offenders from school campuses statewide.
Baltimore County state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier on Monday said the bill would apply to registered sex offenders regardless of their age — prekindergarten through high school. The state already has laws prohibiting other sex offenders from school campuses, she said.
The proposal comes after Santino E. Sudano, a 21-year-old Parkville High School student, was charged in December with second degree rape, according to court documents. Sudano had pleaded guilty to a fourth degree sex offense in April 2018. The charges in the two cases were first reported by Fox 45.
Klausmeier said she was “appalled” to hear what happened at Parkville High. She vowed lawmakers “will stop this from ever occurring again.”
“The bill will say that no sex offender is allowed at any school, period,” she said.
Klausmeier said Maryland has other resources in place to help educate students who are sex offenders, such as online education and private tutoring. She announced the proposal Monday alongside Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other local lawmakers.
The Baltimore County School system said Sudano was enrolled in Parkville High, but he isn’t there any more. Brandon Oland, a spokesman for the school system, said Superintendent Darryl Williams “believes that students with serious criminal offenses should not be in a traditional classroom setting.”
School officials are prevented by federal law from discussing the details of an individual student’s case. However they did provide a few specifics.
“The student was relatively new to the school system,” Oland said. Speaking in generalities, Oland said school officials meet to decide the best plan for every new student.
In this case, he said, the principal put together a plan that both allowed the student to satisfy his education requirements “while making sure that everyone in the school community was safe.”
Oland said the Parkville High School principal had the support of her supervisors and the school system’s lawyers.
It is unusual for a 21-year-old to be in the school system, he said. Students in special education are often allowed to stay until age 21. Some students who have not completed high school in four years also are allowed to take some classes to get their diploma.
Oland said the school system supports the legislation.
The incident has created concern among several parents in the county. Lily Rowe, member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, said she is “extremely alarmed by the entire situation.” She said her daughter is going to Parkville High next year.
“I don’t think anyone would ever imagine that someone on the adult sex offender registry could attend a public high school with 14-year-old girls and other vulnerable people," Rowe said.
Rowe said she doesn’t understand “how or why” the older student was admitted, but she wants to review other schools to “make sure this isn’t occurring anywhere else.”
“I find the entire thing very distressing. We definitely need to remedy this so this can never happen again,” Rowe said.
This story will be updated.
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.