Baltimore County Council approves $11 million school bus camera program

Baltimore County Council has approved an $11 million program to add cameras to county public school buses to catch drivers illegally passing stopped buses.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of the installation of stop-arm cameras on 800 school buses operating in the county. The program mirrors those in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and other counties, which photographs vehicles that pass buses that have stopped and have red lights flashing.
Violations will come with a $250 fine.
A total of $7.7 million in anticipated revenue from the program will pay the fees bus contractors incur to install the cameras. Another $2.2 million will fund police personnel who will operate the program and focus on “crime spikes” in the county. An additional $1.1 million will fund additional school crossing guards.
The council also voted unanimously to receive reports about the program’s findings, and to allocate 2% of the program’s revenue to student safety programs.
County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said she doesn’t expect the county will have to use its general fund for the program, because the $11 million will be recouped through citations. Rodgers and other county officials stressed “this is a safety issue,” and the county needs to address “the disregard for those stop signs” on school buses.
“We’re not implementing a fee here," said Councilman Izzy Patoka, who cosponsored the bill alongside fellow Democrat Bevins and Republican Councilman Wade Kach. “We are trying to enforce the law, and the fine is totally avoidable."
The council discussed the merits of the program virtually for two hours during a three-hour Friday meeting where they voted to approve the county’s $3.5 billion spending plan. Kenny West, assistant director of transportation for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the program is not intended to create a financial windfall.
County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said bus drivers surveyed and identified “thousands” of potential citations on roadways. Montgomery County reports that they are catching 800 to 1,200 violations a day, according to a February article from Bethesda Magazine.
Kach said he’s received “many calls from crossing guards” about vehicles illegally passing stopped buses. Likewise, Patoka and Republican Councilman Todd Crandell shared anecdotes regarding firsthand accounts with vehicles violating this law.
Even so, Councilman Julian Jones pointed out the county only recorded 71 citations for illegally passing stopped buses last year. Kach said citations were low because “it takes a lot of manpower to catch” someone passing a school bus.
Jones stressed nonetheless that while no one wants to do anything to harm children, he questioned why the county should start this program amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland schools are closed for the rest of academic year due to the pandemic, which has also created high rates of unemployment in the county.
County school buses are currently equipped with internal safety cameras, Jones added. The Woodstock Democrat also said no children have been harmed or killed in recent years due to vehicles illegally passing stopped buses. He ultimately voted against the bill after he and Councilman Tom Quirk tried to reduce the fines for first time offenses to $100.
West said the cameras can record up to four lanes of traffic, and Hyatt said the cameras will be remotely accessible and GPS-enabled. The county school board will oversee the camera contracts between the school system and bus vendors, West said. Drivers will be allowed to contest the citations in court.
The bill is scheduled to take effect 45 days after it’s signed into law by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. A decision is pending on when the Democrat will sign the bill.