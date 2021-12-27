Baltimore County declares state of emergency, reinstates indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has declared a COVID-related state of emergency and is requiring face coverings at indoor public spaces beginning Wednesday morning.
The mandate will go into effect at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29 and applies to all individuals 5 and older patronizing restaurants and food businesses, retail stores, houses of worship or any establishment that serves the public. The County Council will have to approve extending the order until Jan. 31; they’re scheduled to take up a vote at their Jan. 3 meeting, according to a news release.
The order comes as cases across Maryland surge and the omicron variant spreads. The state health department recorded around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Sunday and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate bounded past 15%.
“I know firsthand that vaccines work,” Olszewski, who last week tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement.
“They help keep people out of hospitals — and keep people alive. Unfortunately, too many people have selfishly chosen to not get vaccinated. As a result, Baltimore County must now take this additional action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, reduce the burden on our health care system, and save lives,” he said.
Since Nov. 26, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county has increased by more than 188%, according to the county.
The county will also open a large-scale COVID-19 testing clinic. Details on its location are not finalized.
Olszewski plans to spend American Rescue Plan funding on 100,000 rapid at-home tests to provide to county residents for free. The county has been giving those away at testing sites, health clinics and libraries as they’ve been available, spokesman Sean Naron said.
Olszewski follows Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in reinstating an indoor mask mandate. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City also require face coverings indoors.
The Dundalk Democrat allowed his prior state of emergency order to expire in November, citing then “encouraging progress” in the number of coronavirus cases.
The order rankled council Republicans since Olszewski sought to reinstate it in August after the original order expired in July. Olszewski needed the council’s signoff to extend the state of emergency for 30 days, which the council twice approved by a 4-3 vote split across party lines.