Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt Wednesday morning unveiled a new approach to reduce violent crime after a record year for homicides.
Olszewski has pushed public safety among his priorities for the Maryland General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session. On Wednesday, he joined Hyatt to release a plan focusing on “five key priority areas” for combating crime.
“Keeping our communities safe is among the most important responsibilities of government. Any increase in violent crime is unacceptable,” Olszewski said.
The 50 homicides in the county last year surpassed the previous high of 43 set in 1992, according to FBI data tracking violent crime since 1985. The 2019 homicides are also an 85% increase over the prior year, when 27 people were killed in the county, according to police data.
Many of the strategies Olszewski and Hyatt shared were initiatives he previously addressed with The Baltimore Sun. For instance, the county will establish a “Real Time Crime Center.” The physical center will use real-time data and technology to decide how to deploy resources at the precincts experiencing “the greatest amount of gun violence,” such as eastern Baltimore County’s Dundalk and Essex precincts and the county’s Wilkins and Woodlawn precincts in the west.
Hyatt said they haven’t reached “a hard deadline” for when the center would open. However, she said they already have a blueprint for the concept. The center would employ experienced civilian crime analysts alongside police officers. They’re looking at “multiple funding sources,” including from outside of the county, to support the whole plan, she said.
Hyatt and Olszewski also said the county will continue to “embrace proven violence reduction strategies." The county recently expanded the number of area sectors from two to three, each led by a police major, to give area commanders the freedom to more effectively focus resources. The department also established a permanently-assigned night commander to provide further supervision and leadership overnight.
The county will also increase the police department’s ability to use targeted crime prevention initiatives in “hot spots” and “at key times of activity.”
Olszewski, a Democrat, also reiterated the county’s strategies to attract and retain police officers. The county recently reduced the number of officer vacancies, but Hyatt said “continuous attrition" and retirements continue.
Olszewski said they will implement a pilot program this year to allow department staff to drive vehicles home. The county will also invest more in additional recruitment efforts, implement foreign language proficiency stipends and referral bonuses, and conduct a comprehensive review of their hiring process.
"The reality is criminals don’t respect jurisdictional lines,” Hyatt said, stressing their department is also working alongside other police agencies to address crime. The county is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force with other local, state, and federal agencies and continues to coordinate with the State’s Attorney’s Office on building and prosecuting cases, Olszewski said. The county is also increasing coordination and information sharing with the Baltimore Police Department about regional crime concerns and areas around the city and county border, he said.
Baltimore County is also working with the state and the county delegation to expand multi-jurisdictional strategies, such as the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force. Olszewski also said they increased collaboration with the State Division of Parole and Probation, including through joint supervision efforts and having state agents participate in weekly police department meetings.
