"The reality is criminals don’t respect jurisdictional lines,” Hyatt said, stressing their department is also working alongside other police agencies to address crime. The county is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force with other local, state, and federal agencies and continues to coordinate with the State’s Attorney’s Office on building and prosecuting cases, Olszewski said. The county is also increasing coordination and information sharing with the Baltimore Police Department about regional crime concerns and areas around the city and county border, he said.