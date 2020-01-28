The Baltimore County Council would hold its meetings in the evening under a bipartisan proposal from three council members who want to improve the public’s ability to weigh in on decisions.
The resolution would require the council to conduct its work sessions, where it discusses legislation, starting at 6 p.m. or later. The council typically debates bills at afternoon work sessions every other week and votes on them at evening legislative meetings.
Council members will discuss the proposed time change at Tuesday’s 2 p.m. work session and conduct a public hearing on it next Monday at the Historic Courthouse in Towson ahead of a 6 p.m. vote.
The schedule change is being sponsored by Republicans Wade Kach of Cockeysville and David Marks of Perry Hall and Pikesville Democrat Izzy Patoka. The trio of council members hope the change will make it easier for county residents to attend meetings and make their voices heard.
“It’s important to give the public more of an opportunity to see how the council works," Marks said.
The county code currently doesn’t set a start time for work sessions. The council generally convenes sessions around 1 or 2 p.m. to accommodate the schedules of county employees who needed to testify on bills and contracts.
But that timing can be inconvenient or impossible for residents affected by those bills.
The council votes on various fiscal matters as part of its $3.4 billion operating budget. Last year, a divided council approved bills to raise millions in new revenue, including the county’s first income tax increase in nearly three decades.
The council also made tough decisions on controversial matters, such as the passage of an anti-discrimination housing bill and a proposal to require more security at gun shops.
Councilman Julian Jones Jr., a Woodstock Democrat, said he opposes the resolution because most of the council’s business rarely draws people to testify. He said he’s worried about additional expenses created by the proposal.
“If we make those county employees come in the evening, then it’s going to cost money to do that,” Jones said.
Although Jones said council business is “more accessible today than ever,” he acknowledged it could “do a better job” notifying the public about council business and improve the county website. If the council is going to change its schedule, Jones said, it should add a public comment period before council votes on legislation.
Right now, residents can offer opinions on bills at an afternoon work session or after the council votes on a bill at its evening meetings. Residents also can weigh in on anything affecting the county for three minutes at the end of every evening legislative meeting.
The council also could postpone a bill to give residents more time to weigh in on legislation, Jones said. Last year, council passed a resolution, sponsored by Marks, to extend the time they have to approve legislation to 65 days from 40 days. The council plans to vote on most bills within 40 days, but the resolution gives them more time if needed.
Marks’ resolution from last year also allows council to delay a vote, but there’s a catch — council must approve the delay by vote, and council must have a regularly-scheduled meeting within the 65-day deadline from the bill or resolution’s introduction.
There’s a possibility the council will select another start time for work sessions. Marks said there have been discussions about setting the time for 4 p.m. instead.