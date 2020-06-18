Baltimore County Police identify man who died in Owings Mills motorcycle accident, a Maryland National Guard specialist

A Maryland National Guard soldier has been identified as the driver who died Tuesday night after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Owings Mills.
Baltimore County Police on Wednesday night said Josean Joel Osoria, 22, of Owings Mills, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Red Run Boulevard near Redland Court when he lost control for reasons not yet determined and began to slide.
Osoria was separated from the motorcycle and struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Red Run Boulevard, said police, who were called to the area at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.
According to a news release from the Maryland National Guard, Osoria was a specialist in the Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment. He had served in the Maryland National Guard since January 2016.
He was trained as a combat medic and human resources specialist, and served on active duty at the 5th Regiment Armory as a personnel services specialist.
Osoria was awarded the Maryland Commendation Medal for his support during the guard’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Maryland Emergency Service Medal and Maryland Outstanding Unit Ribbon will be awarded posthumously. His other awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Maryland Recruiting Ribbon.