Baltimore County will let police first review requested disciplinary records and challenge their release. Anton’s Law advocates are concerned

Under new Baltimore County Police policies, officers whose disciplinary records are requested under the Maryland Public Information Act and the union representing police will be notified of such requests within two business days.

The officer and a designated representative — an attorney or member of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge, for example — will then be permitted to review the documents five days before they are released to the requester.

And the officer or representative will be able to notify their objection to the records’ release and file a “reverse MPIA” in the state court system.

The policy, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, was distributed Tuesday to members of the department. It has not been publicized by the agency and does not appear to be available on its website. The policy marks the department’s attempt to codify procedures for compliance with Anton’s Law, a provision of the Maryland Police Accountability Act that allows for public access to police disciplinary files that had previously been shielded from public view because they were classified as personnel matters.

Anton’s Law advocates have serious concerns about Baltimore County’s policy, which is similar to a Montgomery County agreement that is the subject of ongoing litigation.

David Rocah, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Maryland, called the policies a concerted effort to “gut” transparency and accountability provisions in Anton’s Law and said they are “explicitly aimed at facilitating” reverse PIA lawsuits he called improper.

“All of it is an attempt to achieve through litigation what [opponents of Anton’s Law] failed to achieve through the Maryland General Assembly, and retain a code of silence around these critically important records,” Rocah said. “As long as that secrecy is maintained, we cannot have meaningful transparency and accountability over police in this state.”

“If you don’t know what they’re doing then you can’t hold them accountable,” he added. “That is what this is all about.”

The ACLU is representing the Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability, the group behind the state’s 2021 police reform measures, in the Montgomery County lawsuit — the first and only “reverse PIA” to be brought pertaining to Anton’s Law records, according to Rocah.

The ACLU attorney also called it “particularly appalling” that Baltimore County’s procedures are being outlined through policy, rather than a union agreement as in Montgomery County, because it is an “entirely volitional act of the county.”

Baltimore County Police said this week in response to questions from The Sun that the FOP has the opportunity to review policy changes under its agreement with the county and that it “was done in this case.”

The department’s director of public affairs, Joy Stewart, said in an email that the agency’s policy complies with Attorney General’s Office guidance and will allow a member to “seek court review to avoid information from being wrongfully released.”

The president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4, which represents Baltimore County officers, said allowing officers and the union to review what will be released can help to prevent issues with what is turned over, such as “sensitive information in an investigation, either of a personal nature or things that should not be revealed.”

“I don’t want to see the policy abused,” said president Dave Folderauer. “I think it’s important for transparency, but the ultimate goal is better police work.”

What does Anton’s Law say?

State lawmakers who approved Anton’s Law, and subsequently overrode the governor’s veto to finalize it, cast the statute as a way to provide transparency around police discipline.

There have been hurdles to that transparency, however, as police agencies have varied in their compliance with the law and the timing of records’ release.

The Sun has several pending requests for Baltimore County Police disciplinary files, some of which were filed months ago. Under state law, an agency is expected to comply with a request within 30 days.

Folderauer, too, said the FOP had made requests under the MPIA and there has been “too long of a delay.”

“Now that the policy is out, I expect that the law is followed immediately,” he said.

The department did not directly answer a question about whether any disciplinary files requested under Anton’s Law have been released to the public. It said they are regularly released as part of discovery in criminal cases and that records requested under the state’s public information law “will now begin to follow this policy procedure.”

Anton’s Law went into effect more than a year ago on Oct. 1, 2021.

It is named for Anton Black, who died in 2018 at age 19 shortly after a physical altercation in which police officers fired a Taser at him, pinned him down, cuffed him and stayed on top of him for almost six minutes. One of the officers involved in Black’s death, Thomas Webster IV, didn’t disclose use-of-force reports from his previous stint in Delaware; his law enforcement certification was later revoked.

Under its provisions, records related to administrative or criminal investigations of misconduct by police are subject to release, including internal affairs investigatory records, any hearing records and any records related to a disciplinary decision.

Administrative investigations examine whether departmental policies were violated; criminal investigations examine whether there were violations of laws that should result in criminal charges.

The law exempts from release records of a “technical infraction,” which it defines as a “minor” administrative rule violation that doesn’t involve a member of the public, is not a “matter of public concern” and doesn’t relate to the officer’s responsibilities.

The law, and Baltimore County’s policy, say that a log of MPIA requests made to the department can be inspected by the public but the requester’s identity for police disciplinary records “may not” be disclosed to the subject of the request.

What is a ‘reverse MPIA,’ and why are advocates concerned?

The new Baltimore County policy states that a current or former police officer, or their designated representative, can file a “reverse MPIA.” If one is filed in court, it says the department will hold release of the materials until a ruling is made.

According to the Maryland Public Information Act manual, maintained by the state Attorney General’s Office, a reverse PIA allows for a person potentially affected by the release of records to “seek judicial intervention.” The action is authorized in Maryland case law, not spelled out in statute.

Stewart, from Baltimore County Police, who said the policy would allow members to seek review to prevent wrongful release of information, pointed specifically to “uncertainty” around the legal definition of a technical violation.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which has moved to intervene in the Montgomery County case to unseal legal filings, along with The Washington Post, said reverse public records lawsuits can, in general, delay access to public records.

“The legislature has made a decision this type of material needs to be public,” said senior staff attorney Adam Marshall. “Interference with that is not to the benefit of democratic debate and an informed public.”

Further, according to the ACLU, the reverse PIA concept created by the Maryland judiciary is very narrow and applies only to records prohibited from release, which Rocah said is a specific category of public records under state law.

Anton’s Law moved police disciplinary records from the prohibited category of personnel records to the investigatory records category, allowing for “discretionary” release.

“That decision is a governmental decision, to be made by government officials, based on the public interest,” Rocah said. “What the FOP is trying to do with these policies and side deals and lawsuits is substitute itself for the government officials and try to put itself in place as the decision maker.”

He also called it “so ridiculous as to be laughable” that a reverse PIA is necessary to prevent erroneous releases of information, as county officials are responsible for doing that in every other context.

Additionally, Rocah argued the policies are illegal because Anton’s Law sets out that notice is to be given when records are “inspected,” not when requests are submitted, and because the public information act says records are to be provided “immediately,” not five days after providing them to the FOP.

He said he expects the Montgomery County litigation to include these issues.

Folderauer, the FOP president, said the new process should have time to play out. If there need to be adjustments, he said, “I’m sure the General Assembly will make them.”