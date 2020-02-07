The Baltimore County Police Department Friday announced a new policy outlining rules for releasing body-worn camera footage.
Under the policy, County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt can decide to release footage from “critical incidents" within 30 days of the incident. Critical incidents include officers using force that results in death or serious injury to another, an incident that has significant public interest or footage the chief believes will help enforce the law, protect people or maintain order.
The police chief will consult with Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger prior to releasing critical incident footage, police said, and the policy allows Shellenberger’s office to request an extension of the release in order to “preserve a defendant’s right to a fair trial.”
The policy allows the department to withhold footage related to open investigations and when allowed by state public record laws.
Hyatt in a statement called the policy “an important step” in building and maintaining trust between police and the community.
Several recent high profile incidents involving Baltimore County police have highlighted that the county did not have guidelines for releasing body camera footage. Last month, the department released footage showing a 76-year-old woman who was thrown to the ground during an arrest. But the department has not released footage of a man shot to death by police following a car chase up Interstate 83 in November, or of an Owings Mills incident last month where a man died after police used a stun gun.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. told The Baltimore Sun editorial board in December the county’s police department should release body-worn camera footage “more frequently.” Olszewski, a Democrat, praised the policy in a released statement Friday.
“I pledged to make Baltimore County more transparent and accountable for every resident, and we continue to deliver on that promise. Chief Hyatt shares my commitment to openness and accountability, and today’s announcement of the Baltimore County Police Department’s first body-worn camera footage release policy is yet another important step forward," Olszewski said in a statement.
