Baltimore County Police officer charged with felony child abuse in Harford County

A Baltimore County Police officer has been suspended without pay after being charged in Harford County with felony child abuse, Baltimore County Police said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell Tuveson, 29, on June 23. He was charged with three counts of felony child abuse and first-degree assault, as well as second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. His wife faces the same charges and one count of neglect of a minor.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart wrote in an email that Tuveson, who joined the department in 2017, has been suspended without pay and no longer has his duty weapon. He earns an annual salary of $75,000, according to court records.

In late April, Tuveson and his wife brought their sick infant to Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where doctors instructed them to use a saline solution and suction mucus from the baby’s nose, according to charging documents.

The child began choking early in the morning on May 1 after being given the treatment, Tuveson’s wife told investigators. According to charging documents, she and her husband slapped their son’s back to help him breathe. Tuveson also gave the baby chest compressions and rescue breaths. The couple took their son to Greater Baltimore Medical Center later that morning.

After episodes in which the child arched his back and screamed, the couple took him to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center on May 3, where doctors diagnosed him with acid reflux. The family returned on May 15 to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for similar symptoms.

Medical personnel, fearing the baby might have meningitis and hyperthermia, had him taken to University of Maryland Medical Center’s pediatric intensive care unit. Staff there called investigators on May 17 because they feared Tuveson’s baby had suffered “non-accidental trauma,” or shaking, according to charging documents.

Medical testing in May showed the then-2-month-old infant had brain cysts, hemorrhages in his eyes and “both new and old signs of brain hemorrhage,” along with skeletal fractures. A primary physician suspected more than one “non-accidental traumatic event,” or shaking, both around May 15 and several weeks before that.

After further tests, doctors told law enforcement and the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office they suspected the parents of shaking the baby over a period of time.

“The medical professionals could not cite another probable explanation of the injuries other than abuse, more specifically repeated abuse,” because of both old and new injuries, the charging documents said. Those injuries “were not attributable” to vigorous CPR or other explanations from the parents, the doctors said.

“These are very complicated cases that take a lot of work,” said Joe Murtha, Tuveson’s attorney. “It’s too early to make any statements about the status of the case.” The attorney representing Tuveson’s wife could not be reached Tuesday.

Harford County Judge Susan Hazlett ordered Tuveson released on GPS home detention, with “release for work or court only.” He was also required to surrender “any additional firearms” to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and not have any contact with his child, who is staying with a relative, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 26.