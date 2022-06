Five people are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hurt in a house fire in Dundalk early Tuesday morning, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Church Road and saw heavy flames coming out of a house. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, meaning the number of responding firefighters increases to about 60, and fire personnel controlled the blaze around 1:15 a.m.

