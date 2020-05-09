Escaped emu dies after being captured in Randallstown

An emu was captured after escaping from a Baltimore County farm and fleeing to Randallstown, where several residents came across the large bird Saturday morning. The bird later died.
The Baltimore County Police Department reported that officers from the Woodlawn Precinct responded to a call for an animal complaint in the 3300 block of Ben Valley Road around 9:47 a.m. Officers were told that residents located an emu walking through neighborhood yards, according to police.
Additional officers were sent to Lynn’s Farm and Nature Center because authorities knew there was an emu farm in the area, police said. The officers eventually verified an emu had escaped from a fenced yard at the center.
The officers kept sight of the escaped emu until employees from the farm responded and took control of the emu in the 8600 block of Liberty Road, police said. “Unfortunately,” Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said, the emu died “from apparent stress and exhaustion” after farm employees restrained the emu to return it to the farm.
One resident took to Twitter Saturday morning to share footage of the emu on Liberty Road. The emu, erroneously referred to as an ostrich by the resident, can be seen in the video dashing across the street and through traffic to escape what appears to be a farm employee.
Emus are large flightless birds usually found in Australia. The birds can grow to be nearly 6 feet tall and can sprint up to 31 mph, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The Smithsonian reported emu can live for five to 10 years and longer in human care.