Baltimore County Council kills bill amending forthcoming plastic bag ban

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Council voted against a bill that advocates said would have watered down a forthcoming law banning the sale of plastic bags.

On Tuesday evening, the Baltimore County Council voted 6-1 to table a bill that would have amended the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” which passed in February and is set to take effect in November, to allow exceptions for liquor stores and food service facilities to sell customers plastic bags.

Advertisement

Environmental advocates say the amending bill, which Republican Councilman Todd Crandell of Dundalk proposed last month, would have watered down the Bag Act’s original intent of cutting down on plastic waste by requiring businesses to provide paper or reusable bags for a surcharge of at least 5 cents.

Councilman Pat Young, a Catonsville Democrat, proposed the motion on Tuesday evening to “table” Crandell’s bill after he said he had asked Crandell to work to make any “necessary fixes and adjustments” to the bag ban with the five other council members who voted for it last spring.

Advertisement

Tabling a bill means to suspend considering it. According to parliamentary rules, because the council adjourned without discussing it further, the bill is dead and would need to be refiled as new legislation in order to be considered again.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Councilman Wade Kach, a Timonium Republican, said he thought it would be “smart” for the council to wait for the public to weigh in after the bag ban went into effect before making any changes.

Crandell cast the dissenting vote on Young’s motion to table. He voted against the Bring Your Own Bag Act when it passed and said his bill was meant to “rectify” a law that unfairly targeted small businesses.

In addition to exempting liquor stores and food service facilities, Crandell’s bill would have required businesses to provide plastic bags that are thicker than 2.6 mils, a measurement used to determine the thickness of film.

Environmentalists submitted opposing testimony to Crandell’s proposal during last week’s work session, saying it would undermine the original bill, which Councilman Mike Ertel, a Towson Democrat, proposed after residents complained about plastic bags littering public streets.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said he would also veto any efforts to amend the bag act.

Council Julian Jones Jr., a Woodlawn Democrat who supported Crandell’s bill, reiterated his support for the Dundalk Republican despite voting for Young’s motion, saying he thought it was “ridiculous” for fast food restaurants to charge customers for the paper bags they already provided before the five-cent surcharge for paper bags went into effect.

“That said, we will move on and work on it another day,” Jones said.