Man dies after stumbling into traffic on Baltimore Beltway, police say

A man died after he stumbled into traffic on the Baltimore Beltway and was struck by two vehicles Friday night, Maryland State Police said.
The man was seen stumbling along the shoulder of the Interstate 695 outer loop near the Liberty Road exit in Randallstown at about 8:30 p.m., police said.
Two people had parked their vehicles on the shoulder to try and help the man, but before they could get to him, he stepped into the far right lane of traffic, police said.
The man was hit by a person driving a Hyundai Genesis sedan, pushing him into the next lane, where he was hit by a person driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck, police said.
The Chevrolet then struck the Hyundai, and the man was pinned under the truck, police said.
The man, whose identity has not been made public, was declared dead at the scene. The drivers of the Hyundai and the Chevrolet were not injured.