Explosion and two-alarm fire reported at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

A reported explosion and fire Tuesday morning at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk prompted a two-alarm response from the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the plant at about 11:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department just before noon.

“Gas-fed fire has caused unstable areas in the building. Evacuation in progress,” read the message.

The tweet included a mention of Synagro, one of the contractors working at the Back River plant, which has made headlines for serious staffing and maintenance issues.

Last year, the state sent in a team from the Maryland Environmental Service to improve the plant following numerous pollution overages. The state and environmental nonprofits have ongoing lawsuits against the city due to the issues at Back River and Patapsco, the city’s other wastewater treatment plant.

